Thursday's game features the New Hampshire Wildcats (5-7) and the Wagner Seahawks (3-8) squaring off at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 65-51 victory for heavily favored New Hampshire according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on December 21.

The Seahawks' last contest was a 79-39 loss to UAB on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wagner vs. New Hampshire Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wagner vs. New Hampshire Score Prediction

Prediction: New Hampshire 65, Wagner 51

Other NEC Predictions

Wagner Schedule Analysis

On November 30, the Seahawks captured their best win of the season, a 69-67 victory over the Navy Midshipmen, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 348) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Wagner is 2-5 (.286%) -- tied for the seventh-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wagner 2023-24 Best Wins

69-67 at home over Navy (No. 348) on November 30

69-67 on the road over Saint Peter's (No. 352) on December 6

Wagner Leaders

Semie Brar: 11.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.8 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61)

11.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.8 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61) Kiera Edmonds: 7.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 43.0 FG%

7.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 43.0 FG% Taleah Washington: 9.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.5 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (15-for-53)

9.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.5 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (15-for-53) Rakisha Ballinger: 7.0 PTS, 2.1 STL, 30.7 FG%

7.0 PTS, 2.1 STL, 30.7 FG% Paige Lyons: 8.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 36.0 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

Wagner Performance Insights

The Seahawks have been outscored by 9.2 points per game (posting 56.6 points per game, 313th in college basketball, while giving up 65.8 per contest, 221st in college basketball) and have a -101 scoring differential.

The Seahawks are scoring more points at home (73.0 per game) than away (48.7).

In 2023-24 Wagner is giving up 16.2 fewer points per game at home (54.8) than on the road (71.0).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.