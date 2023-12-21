The New Hampshire Wildcats (5-7) meet the Wagner Seahawks (3-8) at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Wagner vs. New Hampshire Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wagner Players to Watch

Semie Brar: 11.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Kiera Edmonds: 7.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Taleah Washington: 9.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Rakisha Ballinger: 7.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Paige Lyons: 8.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

New Hampshire Players to Watch

Clara Gomez: 5.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

5.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Avery O'Connor: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Kenzie Matulonis: 4.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

4.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Adara Groman: 8.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Breezie Williams: 5.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.