Wagner vs. New Hampshire December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The New Hampshire Wildcats (5-7) meet the Wagner Seahawks (3-8) at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Wagner vs. New Hampshire Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
Wagner Players to Watch
- Semie Brar: 11.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kiera Edmonds: 7.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Taleah Washington: 9.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rakisha Ballinger: 7.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Paige Lyons: 8.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
New Hampshire Players to Watch
- Clara Gomez: 5.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Avery O'Connor: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kenzie Matulonis: 4.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Adara Groman: 8.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Breezie Williams: 5.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
