The Wagner Seahawks (3-8) hope to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the New Hampshire Wildcats (5-7) at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena.

Wagner Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wagner vs. New Hampshire Scoring Comparison

The Seahawks put up an average of 56.6 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 56.3 the Wildcats give up.

When it scores more than 56.3 points, Wagner is 3-0.

New Hampshire's record is 4-4 when it allows fewer than 56.6 points.

The Wildcats average 12.1 fewer points per game (53.7) than the Seahawks allow (65.8).

When New Hampshire scores more than 65.8 points, it is 3-0.

Wagner has a 1-1 record when allowing fewer than 53.7 points.

This year the Wildcats are shooting 35.4% from the field, 5.4% lower than the Seahawks give up.

The Seahawks' 35.2 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Wildcats have given up.

Wagner Leaders

Semie Brar: 11.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.8 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61)

11.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.8 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61) Kiera Edmonds: 7.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 43.0 FG%

7.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 43.0 FG% Taleah Washington: 9.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.5 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (15-for-53)

9.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.5 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (15-for-53) Rakisha Ballinger: 7.0 PTS, 2.1 STL, 30.7 FG%

7.0 PTS, 2.1 STL, 30.7 FG% Paige Lyons: 8.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 36.0 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

Wagner Schedule