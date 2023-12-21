New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Washington County, New York today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crown Point Senior High School at Hartford Central School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Hartford, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.