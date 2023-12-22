Will Adam Fox Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 22?
Can we count on Adam Fox scoring a goal when the New York Rangers match up against the Edmonton Oilers at 7:30 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Adam Fox score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Fox stats and insights
- In three of 20 games this season, Fox has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Oilers this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.
- On the power play, Fox has accumulated three goals and 13 assists.
- He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 103 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.
Fox recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|21:47
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|25:41
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|23:10
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/12/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|25:11
|Home
|L 7-3
|12/10/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|25:43
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:36
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|26:00
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|21:49
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Predators
|3
|0
|3
|19:35
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|21:31
|Home
|W 3-2
Rangers vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
