Adam Fox will be in action when the New York Rangers and Edmonton Oilers play on Friday at Madison Square Garden, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Fox's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Adam Fox vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -200)

Fox Season Stats Insights

Fox has averaged 22:05 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Fox has a goal in three games this year through 20 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Fox has a point in 15 games this season (out of 20), including multiple points five times.

Fox has an assist in 14 of 20 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Fox's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 71.4% that he goes over.

Fox has an implied probability of 66.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Fox Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 103 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 20 Games 3 21 Points 5 3 Goals 1 18 Assists 4

