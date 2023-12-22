Friday's contest between the South Florida Bulls (5-4) and Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-5) at Yuengling Center has a projected final score of 79-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored South Florida, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on December 22.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Albany (NY) vs. South Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Yuengling Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Albany (NY) vs. South Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 79, Albany (NY) 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Albany (NY) vs. South Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: South Florida (-10.5)

South Florida (-10.5) Computer Predicted Total: 147.6

South Florida has a 5-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Albany (NY), who is 6-3-0 ATS. The Bulls have gone over the point total in two games, while Great Danes games have gone over five times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Albany (NY) Performance Insights

The Great Danes outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (posting 77.1 points per game, 134th in college basketball, and allowing 73.8 per outing, 254th in college basketball) and have a +40 scoring differential.

Albany (NY) records 37.8 rebounds per game (137th in college basketball) while allowing 36.0 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.8 boards per game.

Albany (NY) knocks down 7.5 three-pointers per game (178th in college basketball) at a 33.0% rate (209th in college basketball), compared to the 4.9 per game its opponents make, at a 28.5% rate.

Albany (NY) has committed 12.8 turnovers per game (259th in college basketball) while forcing 12.6 (140th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.