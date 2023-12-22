The South Florida Bulls (5-4) look to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Albany (NY) vs. South Florida Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other America East Games

Albany (NY) Stats Insights

  • Albany (NY) is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.
  • The Bulls are the rebounding team in the nation, the Great Danes rank 143rd.
  • The Great Danes' 77.1 points per game are 7.7 more points than the 69.4 the Bulls give up.
  • Albany (NY) has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 69.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Albany (NY) Home & Away Comparison

  • Albany (NY) is scoring more points at home (87.5 per game) than away (73.3).
  • At home the Great Danes are allowing 69.5 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than they are away (78.3).
  • Beyond the arc, Albany (NY) sinks fewer triples away (6.7 per game) than at home (9.5), and makes a lower percentage on the road (30.3%) than at home (39.6%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Albany (NY) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Temple L 78-73 Barclays Center
12/16/2023 @ Drexel L 71-52 Daskalakis Athletic Center
12/19/2023 Sacred Heart W 93-79 SEFCU Arena
12/22/2023 @ South Florida - Yuengling Center
12/28/2023 LIU - Barclays Center
1/2/2024 @ Harvard - Lavietes Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.