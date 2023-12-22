The South Florida Bulls (5-4) look to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Albany (NY) vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other America East Games

Albany (NY) Stats Insights

Albany (NY) is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.

The Bulls are the rebounding team in the nation, the Great Danes rank 143rd.

The Great Danes' 77.1 points per game are 7.7 more points than the 69.4 the Bulls give up.

Albany (NY) has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 69.4 points.

Albany (NY) Home & Away Comparison

Albany (NY) is scoring more points at home (87.5 per game) than away (73.3).

At home the Great Danes are allowing 69.5 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than they are away (78.3).

Beyond the arc, Albany (NY) sinks fewer triples away (6.7 per game) than at home (9.5), and makes a lower percentage on the road (30.3%) than at home (39.6%) as well.

Albany (NY) Upcoming Schedule