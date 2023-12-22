How to Watch Albany (NY) vs. South Florida on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The South Florida Bulls (5-4) look to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Albany (NY) vs. South Florida Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Albany (NY) Stats Insights
- Albany (NY) is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.
- The Bulls are the rebounding team in the nation, the Great Danes rank 143rd.
- The Great Danes' 77.1 points per game are 7.7 more points than the 69.4 the Bulls give up.
- Albany (NY) has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 69.4 points.
Albany (NY) Home & Away Comparison
- Albany (NY) is scoring more points at home (87.5 per game) than away (73.3).
- At home the Great Danes are allowing 69.5 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than they are away (78.3).
- Beyond the arc, Albany (NY) sinks fewer triples away (6.7 per game) than at home (9.5), and makes a lower percentage on the road (30.3%) than at home (39.6%) as well.
Albany (NY) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Temple
|L 78-73
|Barclays Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Drexel
|L 71-52
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|12/19/2023
|Sacred Heart
|W 93-79
|SEFCU Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ South Florida
|-
|Yuengling Center
|12/28/2023
|LIU
|-
|Barclays Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Harvard
|-
|Lavietes Pavilion
