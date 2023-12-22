The South Florida Bulls (5-4) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Yuengling Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the South Florida vs. Albany (NY) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Albany (NY) vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Albany (NY) vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Florida Moneyline Albany (NY) Moneyline BetMGM South Florida (-11.5) 151.5 -650 +475 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Florida (-11.5) 151.5 -710 +490 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Albany (NY) vs. South Florida Betting Trends

Albany (NY) has covered six times in nine games with a spread this season.

The Great Danes have not covered the spread when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

South Florida has put together a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Bulls games have gone over the point total just twice this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.