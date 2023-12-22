The South Florida Bulls (5-4) are heavily favored (by 11.5 points) to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is set at 151.5.

Albany (NY) vs. South Florida Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Yuengling Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Florida -11.5 151.5

Great Danes Betting Records & Stats

Albany (NY)'s games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 151.5 points in five of nine outings.

Albany (NY)'s games this season have had an average of 150.8 points, 0.7 fewer points than this game's total.

So far this year, Albany (NY) has compiled a 6-3-0 record against the spread.

Albany (NY) has been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and has walked away with the win two times (40%) in those games.

The Great Danes have played as an underdog of +475 or more once this season and lost that game.

Albany (NY) has an implied victory probability of 17.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Albany (NY) vs. South Florida Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Florida 2 22.2% 75.6 152.7 69.4 143.2 147.8 Albany (NY) 5 55.6% 77.1 152.7 73.8 143.2 144.5

Additional Albany (NY) Insights & Trends

The Great Danes' 77.1 points per game are 7.7 more points than the 69.4 the Bulls allow to opponents.

Albany (NY) has put together a 6-1 ATS record and a 6-4 overall record in games it scores more than 69.4 points.

Albany (NY) vs. South Florida Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Florida 5-4-0 2-1 2-7-0 Albany (NY) 6-3-0 0-1 5-4-0

Albany (NY) vs. South Florida Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Florida Albany (NY) 9-9 Home Record 5-6 4-7 Away Record 2-16 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 2-6-0 9-2-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.4 74.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-4-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-3-0

