On Friday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Rangers square off with the Edmonton Oilers. Is Alexis Lafreniere going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Alexis Lafreniere score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Lafreniere stats and insights

Lafreniere has scored in eight of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted three shots in one game against the Oilers this season, and has scored one goal.

On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.

Lafreniere averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.9%.

Oilers defensive stats

On defense, the Oilers are allowing 103 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Lafreniere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 17:48 Away W 5-2 12/16/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:29 Away W 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 5-1 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:08 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:14 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:10 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:51 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:07 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 21:01 Home W 3-2

Rangers vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.