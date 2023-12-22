Alexis Lafreniere will be among those in action Friday when his New York Rangers meet the Edmonton Oilers at Madison Square Garden. Looking to bet on Lafreniere's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alexis Lafreniere vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lafreniere Season Stats Insights

Lafreniere's plus-minus this season, in 16:51 per game on the ice, is -6.

In eight of 30 games this year, Lafreniere has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Lafreniere has a point in 13 of 30 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In six of 30 games this year, Lafreniere has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Lafreniere has an implied probability of 44.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Lafreniere going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lafreniere Stats vs. the Oilers

On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 103 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 30 Games 3 17 Points 3 9 Goals 3 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.