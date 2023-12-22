Artemi Panarin and the New York Rangers will face the Edmonton Oilers at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, at Madison Square Garden. Looking to wager on Panarin's props versus the Oilers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Artemi Panarin vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +110)

1.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -200)

Panarin Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Panarin has a plus-minus of -4, while averaging 19:48 on the ice per game.

In 13 of 30 games this year, Panarin has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Panarin has a point in 25 of 30 games this year, with multiple points in 14 of them.

Panarin has an assist in 21 of 30 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Panarin's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Panarin has an implied probability of 66.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Panarin Stats vs. the Oilers

On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 103 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 30 Games 3 42 Points 5 17 Goals 0 25 Assists 5

