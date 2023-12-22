Can we count on Barclay Goodrow lighting the lamp when the New York Rangers play the Edmonton Oilers at 7:30 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Barclay Goodrow score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Goodrow stats and insights

In one of 28 games this season, Goodrow scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Oilers this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Goodrow has zero points on the power play.

Goodrow's shooting percentage is 5.9%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are giving up 103 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Goodrow recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:01 Away W 5-2 12/16/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:25 Away W 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 15:07 Home W 5-1 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:13 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:29 Home W 4-1 12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 2:58 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:40 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:52 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:41 Home W 3-2 11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:26 Home L 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.