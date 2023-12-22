Will Barclay Goodrow Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 22?
Can we count on Barclay Goodrow lighting the lamp when the New York Rangers play the Edmonton Oilers at 7:30 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Barclay Goodrow score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Goodrow stats and insights
- In one of 28 games this season, Goodrow scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game against the Oilers this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Goodrow has zero points on the power play.
- Goodrow's shooting percentage is 5.9%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Oilers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are giving up 103 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Goodrow recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|17:01
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|15:07
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/12/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Home
|L 7-3
|12/10/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:29
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|2:58
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|11:41
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:26
|Home
|L 5-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rangers vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.