Friday's game between the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-3) and the Binghamton Bearcats (7-4) at Reilly Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-64 and heavily favors Saint Bonaventure to take home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 22.

The game has no set line.

Binghamton vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Olean, New York Venue: Reilly Center

Binghamton vs. Saint Bonaventure Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Bonaventure 78, Binghamton 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Binghamton vs. Saint Bonaventure

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Bonaventure (-14.1)

Saint Bonaventure (-14.1) Computer Predicted Total: 141.3

Both Saint Bonaventure and Binghamton are 5-5-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Bonnies and the Bearcats are 5-5-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Binghamton Performance Insights

The Bearcats are outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game, with a +33 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.9 points per game (214th in college basketball) and allow 70.9 per outing (182nd in college basketball).

The 39.5 rebounds per game Binghamton accumulates rank 67th in college basketball, 4.3 more than the 35.2 its opponents grab.

Binghamton makes 6.1 three-pointers per game (299th in college basketball), 2.1 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc (228th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 34.9%.

Binghamton has lost the turnover battle by 2.1 per game, committing 11.9 (192nd in college basketball) while forcing 9.8 (332nd in college basketball).

