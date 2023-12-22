The Binghamton Bearcats (7-4) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-3) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Reilly Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Binghamton vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Binghamton Stats Insights

The Bearcats are shooting 45.6% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 42% the Bonnies' opponents have shot this season.

Binghamton is 7-0 when it shoots better than 42% from the field.

The Bearcats are the 69th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bonnies sit at 203rd.

The Bearcats' 73.9 points per game are 9.3 more points than the 64.6 the Bonnies allow to opponents.

Binghamton has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 64.6 points.

Binghamton Home & Away Comparison

Binghamton is scoring more points at home (85.2 per game) than away (64.5).

In 2023-24 the Bearcats are giving up 10.8 fewer points per game at home (65) than away (75.8).

At home, Binghamton makes 7.2 3-pointers per game, two more than it averages on the road (5.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (40.9%) than on the road (26.1%).

Binghamton Upcoming Schedule