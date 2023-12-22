The Binghamton Bearcats (7-4) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-3) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Reilly Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Binghamton vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other America East Games

Binghamton Stats Insights

  • The Bearcats are shooting 45.6% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 42% the Bonnies' opponents have shot this season.
  • Binghamton is 7-0 when it shoots better than 42% from the field.
  • The Bearcats are the 69th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bonnies sit at 203rd.
  • The Bearcats' 73.9 points per game are 9.3 more points than the 64.6 the Bonnies allow to opponents.
  • Binghamton has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 64.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Binghamton Home & Away Comparison

  • Binghamton is scoring more points at home (85.2 per game) than away (64.5).
  • In 2023-24 the Bearcats are giving up 10.8 fewer points per game at home (65) than away (75.8).
  • At home, Binghamton makes 7.2 3-pointers per game, two more than it averages on the road (5.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (40.9%) than on the road (26.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Binghamton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Stonehill W 79-64 Merkert Gymnasium
12/9/2023 Le Moyne W 91-79 Binghamton University Events Center
12/19/2023 Niagara W 74-69 Binghamton University Events Center
12/22/2023 @ Saint Bonaventure - Reilly Center
12/30/2023 Marywood - Binghamton University Events Center
1/11/2024 @ Bryant - Chace Athletic Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.