How to Watch Binghamton vs. Saint Bonaventure on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Binghamton Bearcats (7-4) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-3) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Reilly Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Binghamton vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other America East Games
Binghamton Stats Insights
- The Bearcats are shooting 45.6% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 42% the Bonnies' opponents have shot this season.
- Binghamton is 7-0 when it shoots better than 42% from the field.
- The Bearcats are the 69th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bonnies sit at 203rd.
- The Bearcats' 73.9 points per game are 9.3 more points than the 64.6 the Bonnies allow to opponents.
- Binghamton has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 64.6 points.
Binghamton Home & Away Comparison
- Binghamton is scoring more points at home (85.2 per game) than away (64.5).
- In 2023-24 the Bearcats are giving up 10.8 fewer points per game at home (65) than away (75.8).
- At home, Binghamton makes 7.2 3-pointers per game, two more than it averages on the road (5.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (40.9%) than on the road (26.1%).
Binghamton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Stonehill
|W 79-64
|Merkert Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|Le Moyne
|W 91-79
|Binghamton University Events Center
|12/19/2023
|Niagara
|W 74-69
|Binghamton University Events Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Reilly Center
|12/30/2023
|Marywood
|-
|Binghamton University Events Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Bryant
|-
|Chace Athletic Center
