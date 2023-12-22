The Binghamton Bearcats (7-4) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Reilly Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Saint Bonaventure vs. Binghamton matchup.

Binghamton vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York

Reilly Center in Olean, New York

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Binghamton vs. Saint Bonaventure Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Saint Bonaventure Moneyline Binghamton Moneyline BetMGM Saint Bonaventure (-14.5) 142.5 -1600 +850 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Saint Bonaventure (-14.5) 143.5 -1800 +880 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Binghamton vs. Saint Bonaventure Betting Trends

Binghamton has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bearcats have covered the spread once when an underdog by 14.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Saint Bonaventure has compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, five out of the Bonnies' 10 games have gone over the point total.

