The Binghamton Bearcats (5-4) meet the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Reilly Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Binghamton vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Information

Binghamton Players to Watch

Symir Torrence: 9.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 6.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 6.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Tymu Chenery: 13.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK Armon Harried: 7.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Nehemiah Benson: 8.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Gavin Walsh: 4.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

Mika Adams-Woods: 15.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Chad Venning: 13.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK

13.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK Charles Pride: 12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Yann Farell: 7.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Daryl Banks III: 9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Binghamton vs. Saint Bonaventure Stat Comparison

Saint Bonaventure Rank Saint Bonaventure AVG Binghamton AVG Binghamton Rank 178th 74.6 Points Scored 72.0 241st 69th 65.8 Points Allowed 70.2 166th 291st 33.8 Rebounds 38.3 107th 125th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 7.8 279th 96th 8.4 3pt Made 5.9 298th 103rd 14.8 Assists 14.1 135th 88th 10.6 Turnovers 12.7 246th

