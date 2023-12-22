Binghamton vs. Saint Bonaventure December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Binghamton Bearcats (5-4) meet the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Reilly Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Binghamton vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Binghamton Players to Watch
- Symir Torrence: 9.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 6.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tymu Chenery: 13.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Armon Harried: 7.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Nehemiah Benson: 8.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Gavin Walsh: 4.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch
- Mika Adams-Woods: 15.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chad Venning: 13.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Charles Pride: 12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Yann Farell: 7.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Daryl Banks III: 9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Binghamton vs. Saint Bonaventure Stat Comparison
|Saint Bonaventure Rank
|Saint Bonaventure AVG
|Binghamton AVG
|Binghamton Rank
|178th
|74.6
|Points Scored
|72.0
|241st
|69th
|65.8
|Points Allowed
|70.2
|166th
|291st
|33.8
|Rebounds
|38.3
|107th
|125th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|279th
|96th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|5.9
|298th
|103rd
|14.8
|Assists
|14.1
|135th
|88th
|10.6
|Turnovers
|12.7
|246th
