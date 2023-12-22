The Binghamton Bearcats (7-4) are big, 14.5-point underdogs as they look to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-3) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Reilly Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Binghamton vs. Saint Bonaventure Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Olean, New York

Olean, New York Venue: Reilly Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Bonaventure -14.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bearcats Betting Records & Stats

Binghamton has combined with its opponent to score more than 142.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

The average over/under for Binghamton's matchups this season is 144.8, 2.3 more points than this game's point total.

Binghamton has a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Binghamton has been victorious in one of the five contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Bearcats have not won as an underdog of +850 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Binghamton has an implied victory probability of 10.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Binghamton vs. Saint Bonaventure Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Bonaventure 4 40% 74 147.9 64.6 135.5 137.6 Binghamton 6 60% 73.9 147.9 70.9 135.5 140.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Binghamton Insights & Trends

The Bearcats score 9.3 more points per game (73.9) than the Bonnies allow (64.6).

Binghamton has put together a 3-3 ATS record and a 6-1 overall record in games it scores more than 64.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Binghamton vs. Saint Bonaventure Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Bonaventure 5-5-0 1-1 5-5-0 Binghamton 5-5-0 1-1 5-5-0

Binghamton vs. Saint Bonaventure Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Bonaventure Binghamton 11-4 Home Record 8-7 2-11 Away Record 5-11 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 72.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.3 62.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.5 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.