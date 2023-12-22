The Brooklyn Nets, with Cameron Johnson, match up versus the Denver Nuggets at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Johnson, in his most recent showing, had 20 points in a 121-102 loss to the Knicks.

In this article, we look at Johnson's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Cameron Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.3 13.3 Rebounds 4.5 5.3 4.7 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.2 PRA -- 22.2 20.2 PR -- 19.6 18 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.6



Cameron Johnson Insights vs. the Nuggets

Johnson is responsible for attempting 9.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.7 per game.

He's put up 6.2 threes per game, or 12.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Johnson's Nets average 101.2 possessions per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 99.9 possessions per contest.

Conceding 110.3 points per contest, the Nuggets are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Nuggets are ranked 10th in the league, allowing 42.9 rebounds per contest.

The Nuggets are the fifth-ranked team in the league, allowing 24.7 assists per contest.

The Nuggets are the fourth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Cameron Johnson vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/14/2023 22 10 3 0 2 0 0

