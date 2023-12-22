The Brooklyn Nets, with Cameron Thomas, hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent action, a 121-102 loss to the Knicks, Thomas put up 20 points and five assists.

In this piece we'll break down Thomas' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Cameron Thomas Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 24.1 21.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.2 2.8 Assists 2.5 2.4 2.7 PRA -- 29.7 27.4 PR -- 27.3 24.7 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.8



Cameron Thomas Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Thomas has made 8.9 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 14.0% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 2.5 threes per game, or 11.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Thomas' Nets average 101.2 possessions per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 99.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Nuggets have allowed 110.3 points per game, which is fourth-best in the league.

The Nuggets are the 10th-ranked team in the league, conceding 42.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets have allowed 24.7 per game, fifth in the league.

The Nuggets concede 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

Cameron Thomas vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/14/2023 27 13 3 0 0 0 0

