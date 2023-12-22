Friday's game between the High Point Panthers (9-4) and Canisius Golden Griffins (6-5) going head-to-head at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena has a projected final score of 78-73 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of High Point, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 22.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Canisius vs. High Point Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

High Point, North Carolina Venue: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

Canisius vs. High Point Score Prediction

Prediction: High Point 78, Canisius 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Canisius vs. High Point

Computer Predicted Spread: High Point (-4.4)

High Point (-4.4) Computer Predicted Total: 151.1

High Point has compiled a 10-1-0 record against the spread this season, while Canisius is 6-2-0. The Panthers have a 5-6-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Golden Griffins have a record of 5-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Canisius Performance Insights

The Golden Griffins put up 77.6 points per game (123rd in college basketball) while allowing 73.3 per outing (244th in college basketball). They have a +48 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game.

Canisius prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 2.8 boards. It collects 38.5 rebounds per game (99th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.7.

Canisius hits 9.2 three-pointers per game (53rd in college basketball), 3.9 more than its opponents.

Canisius has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 12.8 per game (257th in college basketball) while forcing 11.0 (276th in college basketball).

