The High Point Panthers (9-4) welcome in the Canisius Golden Griffins (6-5) after victories in eight straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Canisius vs. High Point Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canisius Stats Insights

  • The Golden Griffins have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.
  • Canisius has compiled a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Golden Griffins are the 102nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 43rd.
  • The Golden Griffins' 77.6 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 71.8 the Panthers allow to opponents.
  • Canisius is 5-2 when it scores more than 71.8 points.

Canisius Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Canisius averages 85.3 points per game. On the road, it averages 69.8.
  • At home the Golden Griffins are giving up 69 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than they are away (77.3).
  • Beyond the arc, Canisius sinks fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.8 per game) than at home (10), and makes a lower percentage on the road (37.6%) than at home (43%) too.

Canisius Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Saint Peter's L 54-52 Koessler Athletic Center
12/6/2023 Robert Morris W 87-80 Koessler Athletic Center
12/9/2023 @ Pittsburgh L 82-71 Petersen Events Center
12/22/2023 @ High Point - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
1/5/2024 @ Mount St. Mary's - Knott Arena
1/7/2024 @ Rider - Alumni Gymnasium

