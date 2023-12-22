How to Watch Canisius vs. High Point on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The High Point Panthers (9-4) welcome in the Canisius Golden Griffins (6-5) after victories in eight straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.
Canisius vs. High Point Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAAC Games
Canisius Stats Insights
- The Golden Griffins have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.
- Canisius has compiled a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
- The Golden Griffins are the 102nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 43rd.
- The Golden Griffins' 77.6 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 71.8 the Panthers allow to opponents.
- Canisius is 5-2 when it scores more than 71.8 points.
Canisius Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Canisius averages 85.3 points per game. On the road, it averages 69.8.
- At home the Golden Griffins are giving up 69 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than they are away (77.3).
- Beyond the arc, Canisius sinks fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.8 per game) than at home (10), and makes a lower percentage on the road (37.6%) than at home (43%) too.
Canisius Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Saint Peter's
|L 54-52
|Koessler Athletic Center
|12/6/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 87-80
|Koessler Athletic Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|L 82-71
|Petersen Events Center
|12/22/2023
|@ High Point
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|1/5/2024
|@ Mount St. Mary's
|-
|Knott Arena
|1/7/2024
|@ Rider
|-
|Alumni Gymnasium
