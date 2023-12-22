The High Point Panthers (9-4) welcome in the Canisius Golden Griffins (6-5) after victories in eight straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Canisius vs. High Point Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Canisius Stats Insights

The Golden Griffins have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.

Canisius has compiled a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.

The Golden Griffins are the 102nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 43rd.

The Golden Griffins' 77.6 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 71.8 the Panthers allow to opponents.

Canisius is 5-2 when it scores more than 71.8 points.

Canisius Home & Away Comparison

At home, Canisius averages 85.3 points per game. On the road, it averages 69.8.

At home the Golden Griffins are giving up 69 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than they are away (77.3).

Beyond the arc, Canisius sinks fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.8 per game) than at home (10), and makes a lower percentage on the road (37.6%) than at home (43%) too.

