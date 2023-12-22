The High Point Panthers (9-4) will be looking to build on an eight-game home winning run when taking on the Canisius Golden Griffins (6-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the High Point vs. Canisius matchup in this article.

Canisius vs. High Point Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canisius vs. High Point Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total High Point Moneyline Canisius Moneyline BetMGM High Point (-8.5) 150.5 -375 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel High Point (-8.5) 149.5 -320 +245 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Canisius vs. High Point Betting Trends

Canisius has put together a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs this year, the Golden Griffins have an ATS record of 3-1.

High Point is 10-1-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, five out of the Panthers' 11 games have hit the over.

