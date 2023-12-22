Canisius vs. High Point December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The High Point Panthers (8-3) will face the Canisius Golden Griffins (6-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Canisius vs. High Point Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Canisius Players to Watch
- Frank Mitchell: 12.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Siem Uijtendaal: 15.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tre Dinkins: 14 PTS, 3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- TJ Gadsden: 9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Youri Fritz: 6.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
High Point Players to Watch
- Duke Miles: 19.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kimani Hamilton: 14.6 PTS, 8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Abdoulaye: 13.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Kezza Giffa: 12.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Juslin Bodo Bodo: 5.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
Canisius vs. High Point Stat Comparison
|High Point Rank
|High Point AVG
|Canisius AVG
|Canisius Rank
|8th
|89.1
|Points Scored
|78.3
|115th
|232nd
|73.2
|Points Allowed
|72.4
|210th
|2nd
|46.4
|Rebounds
|39.9
|65th
|43rd
|11.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.8
|74th
|35th
|9.5
|3pt Made
|9.2
|47th
|176th
|13.5
|Assists
|14.2
|133rd
|124th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|12.7
|246th
