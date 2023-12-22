The High Point Panthers (8-3) will face the Canisius Golden Griffins (6-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Canisius vs. High Point Game Information

Canisius Players to Watch

Frank Mitchell: 12.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Siem Uijtendaal: 15.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Tre Dinkins: 14 PTS, 3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

14 PTS, 3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK TJ Gadsden: 9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Youri Fritz: 6.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

High Point Players to Watch

Duke Miles: 19.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Kimani Hamilton: 14.6 PTS, 8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.6 PTS, 8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Abdoulaye: 13.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

13.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Kezza Giffa: 12.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

12.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Juslin Bodo Bodo: 5.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK

Canisius vs. High Point Stat Comparison

High Point Rank High Point AVG Canisius AVG Canisius Rank 8th 89.1 Points Scored 78.3 115th 232nd 73.2 Points Allowed 72.4 210th 2nd 46.4 Rebounds 39.9 65th 43rd 11.4 Off. Rebounds 10.8 74th 35th 9.5 3pt Made 9.2 47th 176th 13.5 Assists 14.2 133rd 124th 11.2 Turnovers 12.7 246th

