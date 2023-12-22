The High Point Panthers (8-3) will face the Canisius Golden Griffins (6-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Canisius vs. High Point Game Information

Canisius Players to Watch

  • Frank Mitchell: 12.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Siem Uijtendaal: 15.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tre Dinkins: 14 PTS, 3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • TJ Gadsden: 9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Youri Fritz: 6.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

High Point Players to Watch

  • Duke Miles: 19.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kimani Hamilton: 14.6 PTS, 8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Abdoulaye: 13.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Kezza Giffa: 12.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Juslin Bodo Bodo: 5.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK

Canisius vs. High Point Stat Comparison

High Point Rank High Point AVG Canisius AVG Canisius Rank
8th 89.1 Points Scored 78.3 115th
232nd 73.2 Points Allowed 72.4 210th
2nd 46.4 Rebounds 39.9 65th
43rd 11.4 Off. Rebounds 10.8 74th
35th 9.5 3pt Made 9.2 47th
176th 13.5 Assists 14.2 133rd
124th 11.2 Turnovers 12.7 246th

