The High Point Panthers (9-4) are favored (by 8.5 points) to extend an eight-game home win streak when they host the Canisius Golden Griffins (6-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 150.5.

Canisius vs. High Point Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: High Point, North Carolina

High Point, North Carolina Venue: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under High Point -8.5 150.5

Golden Griffins Betting Records & Stats

Canisius and its opponents have combined to score more than 150.5 points in four of eight games this season.

Canisius' games this year have had a 150.9-point total on average, 0.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Canisius has compiled a 6-2-0 record against the spread.

Canisius has been an underdog in six games this season and has come away with the win two times (33.3%) in those contests.

The Golden Griffins have entered four games this season as the underdog by +280 or more and is 1-3 in those contests.

Canisius has an implied victory probability of 26.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Canisius vs. High Point Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total High Point 4 36.4% 85.5 163.1 71.8 145.1 154.2 Canisius 4 50% 77.6 163.1 73.3 145.1 146.5

Additional Canisius Insights & Trends

The Golden Griffins score 5.8 more points per game (77.6) than the Panthers give up (71.8).

When it scores more than 71.8 points, Canisius is 4-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

Canisius vs. High Point Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) High Point 10-1-0 1-1 5-6-0 Canisius 6-2-0 3-1 5-3-0

Canisius vs. High Point Home/Away Splits

High Point Canisius 6-0 Home Record 3-1 1-3 Away Record 1-3 3-1-0 Home ATS Record 2-0-0 4-0-0 Away ATS Record 3-1-0 91.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.3 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.8 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-0-0 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-2-0

