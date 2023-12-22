In the upcoming tilt against the Edmonton Oilers, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Chris Kreider to find the back of the net for the New York Rangers? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Chris Kreider score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Kreider stats and insights

In 13 of 30 games this season, Kreider has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has eight goals on the power play, and also two assists.

Kreider's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have given up 103 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Kreider recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 16:09 Away W 5-2 12/16/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:45 Away W 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 16:28 Home W 5-1 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:50 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:39 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:09 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:27 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 18:50 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 1 1 0 15:49 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:14 Home W 3-2

Rangers vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

