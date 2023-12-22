Chris Kreider and the New York Rangers will play the Edmonton Oilers at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, at Madison Square Garden. Thinking about a wager on Kreider? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chris Kreider vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kreider Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Kreider has averaged 18:24 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +6.

Kreider has a goal in 13 games this year out of 30 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Kreider has a point in 17 games this year (out of 30), including multiple points seven times.

In nine of 30 games this year, Kreider has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Kreider's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.

There is a 33.9% chance of Kreider having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kreider Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are giving up 103 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 30 Games 3 26 Points 3 16 Goals 3 10 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.