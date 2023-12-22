Friday's contest between the Cornell Big Red (8-2) and Robert Morris Colonials (4-8) going head-to-head at UPMC Events Center has a projected final score of 78-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Big Red, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on December 22.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Cornell vs. Robert Morris Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Venue: UPMC Events Center

Cornell vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

Prediction: Cornell 78, Robert Morris 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Cornell vs. Robert Morris

Computer Predicted Spread: Cornell (-4.4)

Cornell (-4.4) Computer Predicted Total: 152.1

Robert Morris has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Cornell is 3-4-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Colonials are 5-4-0 and the Big Red are 5-2-0.

Cornell Performance Insights

The Big Red's +78 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 84.9 points per game (22nd in college basketball) while allowing 77.1 per outing (311th in college basketball).

Cornell prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 3.1 boards. It records 37.6 rebounds per game (142nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.5.

Cornell knocks down 10.1 three-pointers per game (21st in college basketball) while shooting 34.5% from deep (137th in college basketball). It is making 1.6 more threes than its opponents, who drain 8.5 per game at 31.6%.

Cornell has committed 1.7 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 14.6 (342nd in college basketball) while forcing 12.9 (115th in college basketball).

