The Cornell Big Red (8-2) square off against the Robert Morris Colonials (4-8) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 on ESPN+.

Cornell vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

Cornell Stats Insights

This season, the Big Red have a 49.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 45.9% of shots the Colonials' opponents have knocked down.

In games Cornell shoots higher than 45.9% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.

The Colonials are the 226th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Big Red sit at 140th.

The 84.9 points per game the Big Red record are 12.9 more points than the Colonials allow (72.0).

Cornell is 8-1 when scoring more than 72.0 points.

Cornell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Cornell fared better at home last season, posting 84.5 points per game, compared to 80.6 per game in road games.

Defensively the Big Red played better at home last year, surrendering 70.6 points per game, compared to 80.8 in away games.

When playing at home, Cornell drained 0.5 more three-pointers per game (11.1) than on the road (10.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to in away games (33.6%).

Cornell Upcoming Schedule