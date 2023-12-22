How to Watch Cornell vs. Robert Morris on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cornell Big Red (8-2) square off against the Robert Morris Colonials (4-8) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Cornell vs. Robert Morris Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Cornell Stats Insights
- This season, the Big Red have a 49.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 45.9% of shots the Colonials' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Cornell shoots higher than 45.9% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
- The Colonials are the 226th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Big Red sit at 140th.
- The 84.9 points per game the Big Red record are 12.9 more points than the Colonials allow (72.0).
- Cornell is 8-1 when scoring more than 72.0 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Cornell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Cornell fared better at home last season, posting 84.5 points per game, compared to 80.6 per game in road games.
- Defensively the Big Red played better at home last year, surrendering 70.6 points per game, compared to 80.8 in away games.
- When playing at home, Cornell drained 0.5 more three-pointers per game (11.1) than on the road (10.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to in away games (33.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cornell Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Lafayette
|W 79-71
|Kirby Sports Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Syracuse
|L 81-70
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/19/2023
|@ Siena
|W 95-74
|MVP Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Robert Morris
|-
|UPMC Events Center
|12/30/2023
|Colgate
|-
|Newman Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Baylor
|-
|Ferrell Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.