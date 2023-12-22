The Cornell Big Red (8-2) square off against the Robert Morris Colonials (4-8) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 on ESPN+.

Cornell vs. Robert Morris Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cornell Stats Insights

  • This season, the Big Red have a 49.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 45.9% of shots the Colonials' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Cornell shoots higher than 45.9% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
  • The Colonials are the 226th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Big Red sit at 140th.
  • The 84.9 points per game the Big Red record are 12.9 more points than the Colonials allow (72.0).
  • Cornell is 8-1 when scoring more than 72.0 points.

Cornell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Cornell fared better at home last season, posting 84.5 points per game, compared to 80.6 per game in road games.
  • Defensively the Big Red played better at home last year, surrendering 70.6 points per game, compared to 80.8 in away games.
  • When playing at home, Cornell drained 0.5 more three-pointers per game (11.1) than on the road (10.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to in away games (33.6%).

Cornell Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Lafayette W 79-71 Kirby Sports Center
12/5/2023 @ Syracuse L 81-70 JMA Wireless Dome
12/19/2023 @ Siena W 95-74 MVP Arena
12/22/2023 @ Robert Morris - UPMC Events Center
12/30/2023 Colgate - Newman Arena
1/2/2024 @ Baylor - Ferrell Center

