The Cornell Big Red (7-2) will face the Robert Morris Colonials (2-7) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at UPMC Events Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Cornell vs. Robert Morris Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Cornell Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cornell Players to Watch

Chris Manon: 10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Guy Ragland Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Cooper Noard: 12.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Isaiah Gray: 9.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Sean Hansen: 11.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Robert Morris Players to Watch

Markeese Hastings: 14.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Stephaun Walker: 10.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Justice Williams: 13.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Josh Corbin: 13.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Jackson Last: 4.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cornell vs. Robert Morris Stat Comparison

Robert Morris Rank Robert Morris AVG Cornell AVG Cornell Rank 300th 68.6 Points Scored 83.8 33rd 262nd 74.7 Points Allowed 77.4 313th 314th 29.9 Rebounds 33.4 173rd 136th 9.8 Off. Rebounds 8.0 264th 275th 6.3 3pt Made 9.9 18th 264th 12.0 Assists 18.1 12th 307th 13.8 Turnovers 15.3 350th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.