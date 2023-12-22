Cornell vs. Robert Morris December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Cornell Big Red (7-2) will face the Robert Morris Colonials (2-7) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at UPMC Events Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Cornell vs. Robert Morris Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Cornell Players to Watch
- Chris Manon: 10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Guy Ragland Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cooper Noard: 12.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Gray: 9.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sean Hansen: 11.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Robert Morris Players to Watch
- Markeese Hastings: 14.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Stephaun Walker: 10.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Justice Williams: 13.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Josh Corbin: 13.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jackson Last: 4.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
Cornell vs. Robert Morris Stat Comparison
|Robert Morris Rank
|Robert Morris AVG
|Cornell AVG
|Cornell Rank
|300th
|68.6
|Points Scored
|83.8
|33rd
|262nd
|74.7
|Points Allowed
|77.4
|313th
|314th
|29.9
|Rebounds
|33.4
|173rd
|136th
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|264th
|275th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|9.9
|18th
|264th
|12.0
|Assists
|18.1
|12th
|307th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|15.3
|350th
