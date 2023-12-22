The Cornell Big Red (8-2) are favored by 7.5 points against the Robert Morris Colonials (4-8) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The over/under is 161.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cornell vs. Robert Morris Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Moon Township, Pennsylvania Venue: UPMC Events Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cornell -7.5 161.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cornell Betting Records & Stats

Cornell's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 161.5 points three times.

The average total in Cornell's matchups this year is 162.0, 0.5 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Big Red have compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread.

Robert Morris (4-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 1.5% more often than Cornell (3-4-0) this year.

Cornell vs. Robert Morris Over/Under Stats

Games Over 161.5 % of Games Over 161.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cornell 3 42.9% 84.9 156.2 77.1 149.1 153.4 Robert Morris 1 11.1% 71.3 156.2 72.0 149.1 137.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Cornell Insights & Trends

The 84.9 points per game the Big Red score are 12.9 more points than the Colonials allow (72.0).

Cornell has a 3-3 record against the spread and an 8-1 record overall when putting up more than 72.0 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Cornell vs. Robert Morris Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cornell 3-4-0 1-1 5-2-0 Robert Morris 4-5-0 3-1 5-4-0

Cornell vs. Robert Morris Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cornell Robert Morris 11-2 Home Record 11-4 6-8 Away Record 5-10 5-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 84.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.1 80.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.