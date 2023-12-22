Dorian Finney-Smith and his Brooklyn Nets teammates will hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Finney-Smith, in his most recent time out, had 10 points in a 121-102 loss to the Knicks.

In this piece we'll examine Finney-Smith's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Dorian Finney-Smith Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg
Points 6.5 10.3 8.8
Rebounds 3.5 5.0 4.5
Assists -- 1.2 0.9
PRA -- 16.5 14.2
PR -- 15.3 13.3

Dorian Finney-Smith Insights vs. the Nuggets

  • Finney-Smith is responsible for taking 8.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.3 per game.
  • Finney-Smith's Nets average 101.2 possessions per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 99.9 possessions per contest.
  • Defensively, the Nuggets are fourth in the NBA, conceding 110.3 points per contest.
  • The Nuggets are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 42.9 rebounds per contest.
  • The Nuggets concede 24.7 assists per game, fifth-ranked in the league.

Dorian Finney-Smith vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL
12/14/2023 16 0 4 0 0 0 1

