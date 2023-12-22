Dorian Finney-Smith NBA Player Preview vs. the Nuggets - December 22
Dorian Finney-Smith and his Brooklyn Nets teammates will hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
In this piece we'll examine Finney-Smith's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Dorian Finney-Smith Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|6.5
|10.3
|8.8
|Rebounds
|3.5
|5.0
|4.5
|Assists
|--
|1.2
|0.9
|PRA
|--
|16.5
|14.2
|PR
|--
|15.3
|13.3
Dorian Finney-Smith Insights vs. the Nuggets
- Finney-Smith is responsible for taking 8.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.3 per game.
- Finney-Smith's Nets average 101.2 possessions per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 99.9 possessions per contest.
- Defensively, the Nuggets are fourth in the NBA, conceding 110.3 points per contest.
- The Nuggets are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 42.9 rebounds per contest.
- The Nuggets concede 24.7 assists per game, fifth-ranked in the league.
Dorian Finney-Smith vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|12/14/2023
|16
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
