Dorian Finney-Smith and his Brooklyn Nets teammates will hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Finney-Smith, in his most recent time out, had 10 points in a 121-102 loss to the Knicks.

In this piece we'll examine Finney-Smith's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Dorian Finney-Smith Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 10.3 8.8 Rebounds 3.5 5.0 4.5 Assists -- 1.2 0.9 PRA -- 16.5 14.2 PR -- 15.3 13.3



Dorian Finney-Smith Insights vs. the Nuggets

Finney-Smith is responsible for taking 8.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.3 per game.

Finney-Smith's Nets average 101.2 possessions per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 99.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nuggets are fourth in the NBA, conceding 110.3 points per contest.

The Nuggets are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 42.9 rebounds per contest.

The Nuggets concede 24.7 assists per game, fifth-ranked in the league.

Dorian Finney-Smith vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/14/2023 16 0 4 0 0 0 1

