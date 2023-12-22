Franklin County, NY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Franklin County, New York today, we've got what you need here.
Franklin County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tupper Lake Senior High School at Saranac Lake Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Saranac Lake, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
