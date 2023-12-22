Fulton County, NY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Fulton County, New York today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Fulton County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mayfield High School at Schoharie Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Schoharie, NY
- Conference: Section 2 - Western - Hudson
- How to Stream: Watch Here
