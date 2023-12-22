When the New York Rangers take on the Edmonton Oilers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, will Jonny Brodzinski find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Jonny Brodzinski score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Brodzinski stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Brodzinski scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Oilers.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He has a 4.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 103 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

