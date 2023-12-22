Will K'Andre Miller Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 22?
The New York Rangers' upcoming contest against the Edmonton Oilers is slated for Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Will K'Andre Miller find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will K'Andre Miller score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Miller stats and insights
- In five of 28 games this season, Miller has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Miller has zero points on the power play.
- Miller's shooting percentage is 13.5%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 103 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.
Miller recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|23:36
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|21:40
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/10/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:33
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|19:43
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|20:55
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|24:00
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|21:08
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|22:17
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|22:00
|Home
|W 7-4
Rangers vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
