The New York Rangers' upcoming contest against the Edmonton Oilers is slated for Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Will K'Andre Miller find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will K'Andre Miller score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Miller stats and insights

In five of 28 games this season, Miller has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Miller has zero points on the power play.

Miller's shooting percentage is 13.5%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 103 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Miller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 23:36 Away W 5-2 12/16/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:40 Away W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:33 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:03 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 1 1 0 19:43 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 20:55 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 24:00 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 21:08 Home W 3-2 11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:17 Home L 5-1 11/25/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 22:00 Home W 7-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.