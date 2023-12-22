Lewis County, NY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Lewis County, New York today, we've got you covered.
Lewis County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Copenhagen Central School at Morristown Senior High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Morristown, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
