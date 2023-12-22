Friday's game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-7) and Marist Red Foxes (7-2) at Purcell Pavilion should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-64, with Notre Dame securing the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 22.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marist vs. Notre Dame Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Purcell Pavilion

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marist vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 66, Marist 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Marist vs. Notre Dame

Computer Predicted Spread: Notre Dame (-1.5)

Notre Dame (-1.5) Computer Predicted Total: 129.6

Notre Dame is 5-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Marist's 8-1-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Fighting Irish are 3-8-0 and the Red Foxes are 2-7-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marist Performance Insights

The Red Foxes put up 68.4 points per game (302nd in college basketball) while giving up 60.4 per outing (ninth in college basketball). They have a +72 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.0 points per game.

Marist wins the rebound battle by 1.4 boards on average. It records 34.3 rebounds per game, 274th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.9.

Marist knocks down 7.3 three-pointers per game (195th in college basketball) while shooting 34.9% from deep (116th in college basketball). It is making 1.5 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.8 per game at 27.2%.

Marist has committed 1.1 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.1 (202nd in college basketball) while forcing 13.2 (104th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.