The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-7) hope to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Marist Red Foxes (7-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

Marist vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: ACCN

Marist Stats Insights

The Red Foxes are shooting 47.3% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 42.5% the Fighting Irish's opponents have shot this season.

Marist is 6-1 when it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.

The Red Foxes are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Irish sit at 189th.

The Red Foxes score an average of 68.4 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 67.5 the Fighting Irish give up to opponents.

Marist has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 67.5 points.

Marist Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home Marist scored 63.4 points per game last season, 1.0 fewer points than it averaged away (64.4).

At home, the Red Foxes conceded 67.7 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 67.8.

At home, Marist sunk 7.4 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.2). Marist's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.4%) than away (33.8%) as well.

