The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-7) hope to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Marist Red Foxes (7-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

Marist vs. Notre Dame Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
  • TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other MAAC Games

Marist Stats Insights

  • The Red Foxes are shooting 47.3% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 42.5% the Fighting Irish's opponents have shot this season.
  • Marist is 6-1 when it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Red Foxes are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Irish sit at 189th.
  • The Red Foxes score an average of 68.4 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 67.5 the Fighting Irish give up to opponents.
  • Marist has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 67.5 points.

Marist Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home Marist scored 63.4 points per game last season, 1.0 fewer points than it averaged away (64.4).
  • At home, the Red Foxes conceded 67.7 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 67.8.
  • At home, Marist sunk 7.4 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.2). Marist's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.4%) than away (33.8%) as well.

Marist Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Manhattan W 70-56 McCann Arena
12/9/2023 @ Dartmouth W 63-53 Edward Leede Arena
12/18/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore W 76-52 McCann Arena
12/22/2023 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion
12/30/2023 Lehigh - McCann Arena
1/7/2024 @ Fairfield - Leo D. Mahoney Arena

