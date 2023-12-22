How to Watch Marist vs. Notre Dame on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-7) hope to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Marist Red Foxes (7-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. The matchup airs on ACC Network.
Marist vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- TV: ACCN
Marist Stats Insights
- The Red Foxes are shooting 47.3% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 42.5% the Fighting Irish's opponents have shot this season.
- Marist is 6-1 when it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.
- The Red Foxes are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Irish sit at 189th.
- The Red Foxes score an average of 68.4 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 67.5 the Fighting Irish give up to opponents.
- Marist has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 67.5 points.
Marist Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home Marist scored 63.4 points per game last season, 1.0 fewer points than it averaged away (64.4).
- At home, the Red Foxes conceded 67.7 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 67.8.
- At home, Marist sunk 7.4 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.2). Marist's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.4%) than away (33.8%) as well.
Marist Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Manhattan
|W 70-56
|McCann Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Dartmouth
|W 63-53
|Edward Leede Arena
|12/18/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|W 76-52
|McCann Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/30/2023
|Lehigh
|-
|McCann Arena
|1/7/2024
|@ Fairfield
|-
|Leo D. Mahoney Arena
