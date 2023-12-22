The Marist Red Foxes (7-2) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when visiting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-7) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Notre Dame vs. Marist matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Marist vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marist vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline Marist Moneyline BetMGM Notre Dame (-5.5) 123.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Notre Dame (-4.5) 125.5 -245 +194 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Marist vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends

Marist has compiled an 8-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Red Foxes have covered the spread when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Notre Dame has covered five times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.

Fighting Irish games have hit the over three out of 11 times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.