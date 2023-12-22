Marist vs. Notre Dame December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) will meet the Marist Red Foxes (5-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network.
Marist vs. Notre Dame Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Marist Players to Watch
- Isaiah Brickner: 7.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Max Allen: 13.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaden Daughtry: 6.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Javon Cooley: 7.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jadin Collins: 7.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Markus Burton: 15.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tae Davis: 10.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- J.R. Konieczny: 9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Julian Roper: 8.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Carey Booth: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
Marist vs. Notre Dame Stat Comparison
|Notre Dame Rank
|Notre Dame AVG
|Marist AVG
|Marist Rank
|338th
|64.9
|Points Scored
|68.1
|305th
|72nd
|66
|Points Allowed
|62.7
|29th
|203rd
|36.4
|Rebounds
|33.9
|283rd
|263rd
|8
|Off. Rebounds
|6.6
|335th
|231st
|6.9
|3pt Made
|6.3
|275th
|310th
|11.1
|Assists
|13.1
|197th
|109th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|12
|191st
