The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) will meet the Marist Red Foxes (5-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network.

Marist vs. Notre Dame Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

Marist Players to Watch

Isaiah Brickner: 7.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Max Allen: 13.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaden Daughtry: 6.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK Javon Cooley: 7.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jadin Collins: 7.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Markus Burton: 15.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Tae Davis: 10.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK J.R. Konieczny: 9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Julian Roper: 8.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Carey Booth: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Marist vs. Notre Dame Stat Comparison

Notre Dame Rank Notre Dame AVG Marist AVG Marist Rank 338th 64.9 Points Scored 68.1 305th 72nd 66 Points Allowed 62.7 29th 203rd 36.4 Rebounds 33.9 283rd 263rd 8 Off. Rebounds 6.6 335th 231st 6.9 3pt Made 6.3 275th 310th 11.1 Assists 13.1 197th 109th 10.9 Turnovers 12 191st

