The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) will meet the Marist Red Foxes (5-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network.

Marist vs. Notre Dame Game Information

Marist Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Brickner: 7.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Max Allen: 13.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaden Daughtry: 6.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Javon Cooley: 7.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jadin Collins: 7.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Notre Dame Players to Watch

  • Markus Burton: 15.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tae Davis: 10.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • J.R. Konieczny: 9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Julian Roper: 8.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Carey Booth: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Marist vs. Notre Dame Stat Comparison

Notre Dame Rank Notre Dame AVG Marist AVG Marist Rank
338th 64.9 Points Scored 68.1 305th
72nd 66 Points Allowed 62.7 29th
203rd 36.4 Rebounds 33.9 283rd
263rd 8 Off. Rebounds 6.6 335th
231st 6.9 3pt Made 6.3 275th
310th 11.1 Assists 13.1 197th
109th 10.9 Turnovers 12 191st

