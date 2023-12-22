The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-7) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Marist Red Foxes (7-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion as 4.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The matchup has an over/under set at 123.5 points.

Marist vs. Notre Dame Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Purcell Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Notre Dame -4.5 123.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Foxes Betting Records & Stats

Marist has played seven games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 123.5 points.

Marist's games this year have had a 128.9-point total on average, 5.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Marist is 8-1-0 against the spread this season.

Notre Dame (5-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 45.5% of the time, 43.4% less often than Marist (8-1-0) this year.

Marist vs. Notre Dame Over/Under Stats

Games Over 123.5 % of Games Over 123.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Notre Dame 8 72.7% 62.8 131.2 67.5 127.9 135.6 Marist 7 77.8% 68.4 131.2 60.4 127.9 133.9

Additional Marist Insights & Trends

The Red Foxes' 68.4 points per game are only 0.9 more points than the 67.5 the Fighting Irish give up.

When it scores more than 67.5 points, Marist is 6-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Marist vs. Notre Dame Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Notre Dame 5-6-0 2-3 3-8-0 Marist 8-1-0 2-0 2-7-0

Marist vs. Notre Dame Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Notre Dame Marist 11-8 Home Record 5-10 0-10 Away Record 4-9 6-13-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 73 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.4 66.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 9-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

