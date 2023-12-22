Can we count on Mika Zibanejad scoring a goal when the New York Rangers take on the Edmonton Oilers at 7:30 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Mika Zibanejad score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Zibanejad stats and insights

In nine of 30 games this season, Zibanejad has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Oilers this season in one game (three shots).

Zibanejad has picked up five goals and nine assists on the power play.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 14.5% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 103 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Zibanejad recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 2 2 0 15:23 Away W 5-2 12/16/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 21:08 Away W 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 18:02 Home W 5-1 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 15:31 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 1 1 0 17:49 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:09 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:43 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 17:26 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 1 0 1 18:28 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 20:49 Home W 3-2

Rangers vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.