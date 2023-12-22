Mika Zibanejad will be in action when the New York Rangers and Edmonton Oilers play at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. Considering a bet on Zibanejad in the Rangers-Oilers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mika Zibanejad vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zibanejad Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Zibanejad has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 19:12 on the ice per game.

In Zibanejad's 30 games played this season he's scored in nine of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Zibanejad has a point in 19 games this season (out of 30), including multiple points seven times.

In 14 of 30 games this season, Zibanejad has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Zibanejad has an implied probability of 63.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Zibanejad going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Zibanejad Stats vs. the Oilers

On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 103 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 30 Games 3 28 Points 2 11 Goals 1 17 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.