Mikal Bridges' Brooklyn Nets take on the Denver Nuggets at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Bridges, in his last game (December 20 loss against the Knicks), posted 15 points and two steals.

In this article, we look at Bridges' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 21.7 21.5 Rebounds 4.5 5.4 4.3 Assists 3.5 3.7 3.3 PRA -- 30.8 29.1 PR -- 27.1 25.8 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.5



Mikal Bridges Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 18.3% of the Nets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.9 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 15.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

The Nets rank 24th in possessions per game with 101.2. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 99.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nuggets are fourth in the league, allowing 110.3 points per contest.

The Nuggets concede 42.9 rebounds per game, ranking 10th in the league.

Allowing 24.7 assists per contest, the Nuggets are the fifth-ranked squad in the league.

The Nuggets give up 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

Mikal Bridges vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/14/2023 25 9 0 1 2 0 1

