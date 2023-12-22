Nicolas Claxton and the Brooklyn Nets (13-14) will host the Denver Nuggets (19-10) at Barclays Center on Friday, December 22, beginning at 7:30 PM ET.

Nets vs. Nuggets Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, YES, and ALT

NBA TV, YES, and ALT Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Mikal Bridges vs. Nikola Jokic Fantasy Comparison

Stat Mikal Bridges Nikola Jokic Total Fantasy Pts 921.4 1585.9 Fantasy Pts Per Game 34.1 56.6 Fantasy Rank 2 44

Mikal Bridges vs. Nikola Jokic Insights

Mikal Bridges & the Nets

Mikal Bridges gives the Nets 21.7 points, 5.4 boards and 3.7 assists per contest. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks.

The Nets score 115.6 points per game (13th in NBA) and give up 115.3 (19th in league) for a +7 scoring differential overall.

Brooklyn wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.5 boards. It pulls down 47.1 rebounds per game (second in league) compared to its opponents' 44.6.

The Nets make 14.7 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league) at a 38.4% rate (third-best in NBA), compared to the 13.7 their opponents make, shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc.

Brooklyn has come up short in the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 12.6 (10th in NBA) while forcing 11.3 (30th in league).

Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets

Nikola Jokic posts 26.5 points, 12.4 boards and 9.3 assists per contest, making 53.9% of shots from the floor and 32.0% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

The Nuggets outscore opponents by 4.9 points per game (scoring 115.2 points per game to rank 14th in the league while allowing 110.3 per contest to rank fourth in the NBA) and have a +141 scoring differential overall.

Denver wins the rebound battle by 1.8 boards on average. It records 44.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 10th in the league, while its opponents pull down 42.9 per contest.

The Nuggets connect on 11.7 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.1. They shoot 37.3% from deep while their opponents hit 35.7% from long range.

Denver forces 12 turnovers per game (26th in the league) while committing 11.4 (first in NBA play).

Mikal Bridges vs. Nikola Jokic Advanced Stats

Stat Mikal Bridges Nikola Jokic Plus/Minus Per Game -0.5 7.8 Usage Percentage 26.2% 31.5% True Shooting Pct 57.2% 61.0% Total Rebound Pct 8.2% 20.4% Assist Pct 16.0% 45.1%

