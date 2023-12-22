Mikal Bridges vs. Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:45 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Nicolas Claxton and the Brooklyn Nets (13-14) will host the Denver Nuggets (19-10) at Barclays Center on Friday, December 22, beginning at 7:30 PM ET.
Nets vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, YES, and ALT
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Mikal Bridges vs. Nikola Jokic Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Mikal Bridges
|Nikola Jokic
|Total Fantasy Pts
|921.4
|1585.9
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|34.1
|56.6
|Fantasy Rank
|2
|44
Mikal Bridges vs. Nikola Jokic Insights
Mikal Bridges & the Nets
- Mikal Bridges gives the Nets 21.7 points, 5.4 boards and 3.7 assists per contest. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks.
- The Nets score 115.6 points per game (13th in NBA) and give up 115.3 (19th in league) for a +7 scoring differential overall.
- Brooklyn wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.5 boards. It pulls down 47.1 rebounds per game (second in league) compared to its opponents' 44.6.
- The Nets make 14.7 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league) at a 38.4% rate (third-best in NBA), compared to the 13.7 their opponents make, shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc.
- Brooklyn has come up short in the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 12.6 (10th in NBA) while forcing 11.3 (30th in league).
Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets
- Nikola Jokic posts 26.5 points, 12.4 boards and 9.3 assists per contest, making 53.9% of shots from the floor and 32.0% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- The Nuggets outscore opponents by 4.9 points per game (scoring 115.2 points per game to rank 14th in the league while allowing 110.3 per contest to rank fourth in the NBA) and have a +141 scoring differential overall.
- Denver wins the rebound battle by 1.8 boards on average. It records 44.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 10th in the league, while its opponents pull down 42.9 per contest.
- The Nuggets connect on 11.7 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.1. They shoot 37.3% from deep while their opponents hit 35.7% from long range.
- Denver forces 12 turnovers per game (26th in the league) while committing 11.4 (first in NBA play).
Mikal Bridges vs. Nikola Jokic Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Mikal Bridges
|Nikola Jokic
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-0.5
|7.8
|Usage Percentage
|26.2%
|31.5%
|True Shooting Pct
|57.2%
|61.0%
|Total Rebound Pct
|8.2%
|20.4%
|Assist Pct
|16.0%
|45.1%
