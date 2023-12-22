Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Nassau County, New York. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Nassau County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lynbrook Senior High School at Farmingdale Senior High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 22

5:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: Farmingdale, NY

Farmingdale, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Mineola High School at Floral Park Memorial High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 22

5:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: Floral Park, NY

Floral Park, NY Conference: A-4

A-4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Cold Spring Harbor JrSr High School at The Wheatley School

Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on December 22

6:55 PM ET on December 22 Location: Old Westbury, NY

Old Westbury, NY Conference: Section 8 - 8

Section 8 - 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Locust Valley Senior High School at East Rockaway Senior High School