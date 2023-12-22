Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Nassau County, New York. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Nassau County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lynbrook Senior High School at Farmingdale Senior High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 22
  • Location: Farmingdale, NY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mineola High School at Floral Park Memorial High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 22
  • Location: Floral Park, NY
  • Conference: A-4
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cold Spring Harbor JrSr High School at The Wheatley School

  • Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on December 22
  • Location: Old Westbury, NY
  • Conference: Section 8 - 8
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Locust Valley Senior High School at East Rockaway Senior High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
  • Location: East Rockaway, NY
  • Conference: Section 8 - 8
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

