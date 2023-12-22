Nets vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 22
On Friday, December 22, 2023 at Barclays Center, the Denver Nuggets (19-10) will attempt to continue a three-game road winning run when visiting the Brooklyn Nets (13-14), airing at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, YES, and ALT.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Nets vs. Nuggets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Nets vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, YES, and ALT
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Nets vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Nets Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-4.5)
|230.5
|-175
|+145
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Nuggets (-4.5)
|231.5
|-186
|+156
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Nets vs Nuggets Additional Info
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Nets vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Nuggets' +141 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.2 points per game (14th in the NBA) while giving up 110.3 per outing (fifth in the league).
- The Nets score 115.6 points per game (13th in NBA) and allow 115.3 (19th in league) for a +7 scoring differential overall.
- The two teams combine to score 230.8 points per game, 0.3 more points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams average 225.6 points per game combined, 4.9 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Denver has compiled a 13-16-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Brooklyn is 17-10-0 ATS this year.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nets and Nuggets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Nets
|+30000
|+12500
|-
|Nuggets
|+400
|+200
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.