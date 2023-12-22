On Friday, December 22, 2023 at Barclays Center, the Denver Nuggets (19-10) will attempt to continue a three-game road winning run when visiting the Brooklyn Nets (13-14), airing at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, YES, and ALT.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Nets vs. Nuggets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nets vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

7:30 PM ET

NBA TV, YES, and ALT

Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Nets vs Nuggets Additional Info

Nets vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets' +141 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.2 points per game (14th in the NBA) while giving up 110.3 per outing (fifth in the league).

The Nets score 115.6 points per game (13th in NBA) and allow 115.3 (19th in league) for a +7 scoring differential overall.

The two teams combine to score 230.8 points per game, 0.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams average 225.6 points per game combined, 4.9 fewer than this matchup's total.

Denver has compiled a 13-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

Brooklyn is 17-10-0 ATS this year.

Nets and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +30000 +12500 - Nuggets +400 +200 -

