On Friday, December 22, 2023, the Brooklyn Nets (12-9) square off against the Denver Nuggets (14-9) at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, YES, and ALT.

Nets vs. Nuggets Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV, YES, ALT

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges averages 23.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Spencer Dinwiddie averages 14.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Royce O'Neale posts 8.3 points, 5.5 boards and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 38.1% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dorian Finney-Smith averages 11.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 44.9% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Cameron Thomas posts 23.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 45.0% from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made treys per game.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic provides 28.4 points, 13.0 rebounds and 9.6 assists per game for the Nuggets.

The Nuggets are getting 17.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Michael Porter Jr. this year.

Aaron Gordon is averaging 12.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 48.6% of his shots from the field.

Reggie Jackson gets the Nuggets 13.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while posting 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gives the Nuggets 11.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while posting 1.6 steals (eighth in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Nets vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison

Nets Nuggets 116.9 Points Avg. 113.6 113.1 Points Allowed Avg. 110.6 47.3% Field Goal % 48.8% 38.7% Three Point % 36.4%

